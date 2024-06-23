Bus Crash in Pioneer Square, multiple injuries reported

DEVELOPING: There are multiple reports of a bus crash into a building in the Pioneer Square area of Seattle.

There is a large emergency response underway.

5:29 p.m. - The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) posted on X that the area between Lenora Street and Virginia Street on 3rd Street is closed and to seek alternate routes.





SFD activity on 3rd Ave between Virginia & Lenora St, blocking northbound & southbound lanes. Seek alternate routes. @SeattleFire pic.twitter.com/dmhYnDqGuM — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 23, 2024

7:31 p.m. - Seattle fire crews and paramedics are evaluating patients involved in the crash. According to Seattle fire there are downed power lines in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.