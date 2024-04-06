Bus crash on I-10 near Bay St. Louis injures 11, two critically

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A charter bus, carrying 56 students from the University of South Carolina on a trip to New Orleans, crashed Friday, April 5.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Cal Robertson, the accident happened at about 3 pm, on I-10 West, just past the Bay St. Louis exit.

Robertson said the bus collided with a center concrete barrier.

MHP officials said 11 people were injured, including the driver, who was ejected during the accident. The driver, 55 -year old Tina Wilson of Roebuck, SC, and one student, were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers on the scene of the accident praised Wilson for maintaining control of the bus, while also praising one of the students for grabbing the wheel after Wilson was ejected.

The University of South Carolina released a statement, saying that the bus was “carrying USC fraternity members and their guests, traveling to an event in New Orleans.”

“USC is working closely with local authorities on the scene to obtain updates on our students and to assist in whatever capacity we can,” USC officials said in the statement.

No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story.

