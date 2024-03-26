Bus company terminating SLPS contract year early

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Central School Bus will be ending their bus services for St. Louis Public Schools in July.

A notification letter indicated the company and school district negotiated in good faith but could not reach an agreement. A district spokesperson characterized the decision as “abandoning a contract” and said that the company is utilizing a clause to terminate the agreement before it expires.

Missouri Central School Bus began providing bus service for the district in 2022. The contract was scheduled to conclude at the end of the 2024–2025 school year.

The end of operations will result in approximately 332 full and part-time workers losing their jobs at the end of the current school year.

The announcement comes following a recent sick-out over safety concerns and racism allegations. One mechanic reported that a noose was placed in his work area.

According to a school district statement, the bus company said the controversy “…provided irreparable harm to their reputation and said they could no longer work with St. Louis Public Schools.”

The statement from SLPS indicates the bus company also cited an inability to maintain enough drivers as a factor in its decision. Bus services will continue through the summer school period which ends July 12.

“In the event of transportation disruptions before the end of the academic year, we are activating ways to support our families in their efforts to get students to school,” a release from the district said.

The district plans to release a request for proposals this week to begin the process of finding a replacement for next school year.

