Bus carrying high school track athletes swerves to avoid equipment being towed for RIDOT

WEST GREENWICH − Eight people, including four high school students, were injured in a crash on Route 95 Monday night after a school bus made contact with some equipment a contractor was towing across the highway, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Forty-one West Warwick track athletes were aboard the First Union bus when it swerved to avoid the rig shortly before 9 p.m. Monday night, said state police Captain Jeffrey P. L'heureux.

Four students, the bus driver and three occupants of the Aetna truck had minor injuries and were taken to Kent County Hospital, L'heureux said.

The truck's operator, who was cited for a right-of-way violation, had towed a wheeled arrow highway construction sign in front of the approaching bus, L'heureux said.

The Aetna Bridge Company truck was towing the arrow board for a Rhode Island Department of Transportation construction detail that was at work in the area of Route 102, L'heureux said.

The bus, he said, swerved left to avoid the rig, but hit and dislodged the towed arrow board from the truck.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bus shuttling high school athletes crashes near RIDOT project