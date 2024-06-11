Burnsville police: Boy, 8, dies after relative shot him
An 8-year-old boy has died after police say a relative shot him in Burnsville last week.
The suspect also shot himself and remains in critical condition at HCMC, according to Carissa Larsen, Burnsville’s communications director.
Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Echo Park Court near Dakota County Road 11 and McAndrews Road about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police and medical personnel found a man and the 8-year-old boy in critical condition, and transported both to the hospital.
The boy, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Amir Demarion Harden, died of complications of a gunshot wound of the head/neck at HCMC Sunday.
The shooting “was a family situation” and the investigation is ongoing, according to Larsen.
“Right now there’s been no indication that this child was the target,” she said.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
Crime & Public Safety | Minneapolis police officer killed while responding to a shooting call is remembered as a hero
Crime & Public Safety | Second shooter given 30 years for killing of St. Paul man at Mall of America
Crime & Public Safety | A 4th person dies of injuries in Minneapolis shooting that also killed an officer
Crime & Public Safety | Displaced Columbia Heights barber given probation for setting fire at Shoreview barbershop