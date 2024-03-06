Burnsville man gets 15 years for drug trafficking

A 34-year-old Burnsville man has been sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

John Majerus II, who pleaded guilty on Nov 8, 2023, will be on supervised release for 10 years after serving his sentence.

According to court documents, in September of 2022 he was serving a prison sentence for a prior federal drug crime when authorities began investigating a drug trafficking operation by federal inmates.

Majerus coordinated the sale of methamphetamine to an undercover officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to federal authorities. After being released, he continued drug sales and conspired to deal methamphetamine from a “stash house” in Southeast Minneapolis, according to federal authorities.

While executing a search warrant on the house, federal authorities found approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the wall. They also recovered drug paraphernalia and two firearms.

