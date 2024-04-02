Burnsville man charged after neighbor, 17, struck by bullet as she slept

A Burnsville man was charged Tuesday with reckless discharge of a firearm after a 17-year-old who lived in the apartment below his bedroom was injured by a bullet while she slept.

Officers were dispatched to the Southwind Village Apartments in the 15200 block of Greenhaven Drive off Burnhaven Drive and Crystal Lake Road about 3:55 a.m. Saturday. They saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the teen’s bed.

Police set up a perimeter of the neighboring apartment and called an occupant, who said his 26-year-old son legally owned three firearms but he hadn’t heard a gunshot, according to a criminal complaint.

The 26-year-old called police a few minutes later, saying he owned a shotgun, a rifle and a handgun. He said he hadn’t fired a firearm or heard a shot.

Police arrested the man. Other occupants of the apartment said they heard him playing video games in his room, where his mother said he kept his three firearms.

In the man’s bedroom, police found two magazines for a handgun on a desk. One appeared full and the other was missing a round. Police put a trajectory rod in the hole in the ceiling of the teen’s room and it led to the man’s bedroom, the complaint said.

The 17-year-old reported she was sleeping on her side when she felt a burning sensation in her arm. She knew she was shot because she saw a bullet nearby. She received medical care at a hospital and her injury was classified as a “through and through” wound that caused swelling, the complaint said.

Minnesota court records show no past convictions for the man.

