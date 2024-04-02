Burnside Easter Egg Hunt sees egg-cellent turnout

Apr. 2—You might have been looking for eggs Saturday at Cole Park, but you didn't have to look very hard for people.

Close to 400 people turned out for the Emma Lou Jones Annual Easter Egg Hunt, named in honor of the late First Lady of Burnside under former mayor Ron Jones.

Jones was "an invaluable asset to Burnside," noted Burnside Tourism Director Amy Sweet, who organized the event in her role with the City of Burnside. "Her love and commitment to this resilient town is echoed in the hearts of its residents."

A number of community organizations were involved in making the event happen for the delight of local children. Ladies from Lake Cumberland Recovery arrived early to hide 7,500 pre-filled Easter eggs throughout Cole Community Park.

The Burnside Masonic Lodge donated six bicycles, and the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew, and Burnside Tourism Board Chair Phyllis Coffey donated approximately 30 Easter baskets for for children of various ages. Miller's Tile and Flooring Gallery contributed two scooters and helmets that were drawn for at the end of the event as well.

The Waitsboro Forcht Bank team was also on-site with free ice cream, which Sweet described as "a pleasant treat as the community counted down the time to hunt on such a beautiful, sun-shiny day at Cole Community Park."

Other sponsors of this year's event included Point Isabel Eastern Star, Silent Guard, Citizens National Bank, and Dana Molden and the Lady Warriors.

Sweet expressed appreciation for all of the event's sponsors, volunteers, and community participants.