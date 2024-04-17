Burnout: APD cuts tolerance for Cruise Night shenanigans Saturday

Cruise Night returned to North First Street Saturday night in Abilene though for some drivers it was more memorable than for others.

A motorist spins his tires in a burnout on North First Street during Cruise Night Saturday. He was immediately pulled over by an officer from the Abilene Police Department. The department's increased traffic enforcement during the annual event was significantly noticeable.

While the Abilene Police Department never turned a blind eye to serious traffic infractions, there was an understood level of tolerance for this one night out of the year when it came to occasional burnouts, engine-revving and perhaps short bursts of speed. But after Saturday night, those days appear over, at least for now.

Spectators watched from the parking lots along the street and railroad right-of-way, sitting in beach chairs or atop their own vehicles. Hip-hop artist Damasio Perez provided a soundtrack for the event as he rhymed about Abilene life and his 1997 Chevy S10 Blazer, while others enjoyed offerings from local food trucks.

APD officers had their hands full moving up and down North First pulling over motorists as the smoke continued to waft from their tires. Often an officer would pull up in the mid-street turning lane with lights on right behind a vehicle as the driver burned rubber in the lane.

There were some complaints, people wondered if the new chief was to blame. Others had a broader perspective, recalling how the actions of some drivers at last year's event had gotten out of hand.

A statement from APD confirmed that understanding.

An Abilene Police Department motorcycle officer glances momentarily over his shoulder while patrolling the center turn lane on North First Street during Cruise Night Saturday.

"Due to some past incidents at this event, our Department had a stronger presence this year to help curb such incidents. We want the event to be safe for the participants and those who attend the event annually," APD spokesman Rick Tomlin wrote in the statement.

Are burnouts forever banned? Technically, they were never permitted in the first place. But if there were a solution, perhaps it can be found in the example set by the city of Snyder and the town's Snyder Wheels Car Show.

Hip-hop artist Damasio Perez entertains passersby in a parking lot at North First and Willis streets during Cruise Night Saturday. The rapper rhymed about life in Abilene and performed an ode to his 1997 Chevy S10 Blazer.

To be held May 3-4 in Towle Park, the event offers a sanctioned burnout contest safely officiated by judges, monitored by officers and enjoyed by hundreds. It's something to consider.

More: CarWalk makes it feel so good: Hundreds turn out for downtown car show

More: Celebrating the Neurodiverse with horses, dancing and shaving cream

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Burnout: APD cuts tolerance for Cruise Night shenanigans Saturday