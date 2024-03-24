Burnley pedestrian seriously ill after motorcycle crash

A man, in his 80s, was hit while walking in Accrington Road

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after he was hit by an electric motorcycle, police have said.

The victim, in his 80s, was struck by a dark Sur-Ron bike in Accrington Road, Burnley. at about 16:20 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains critical but stable, Lancashire Police said. The motorcyclist did not remain at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also detained for failing to stop at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

Police are trying to find the bike and issued an image of a similar vehicle as they appealed for information.

Sur-ron e-bike

