Burning trailer of Bibles left in intersection on Easter morning, Tennessee cops say

A trailer fire in Middle Tennessee proved to be something much more disturbing, when deputies discovered someone had intentionally set fire to a load of Bibles on Easter morning, investigators say.

It happened around 6 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road in Mt. Juliet, about a 20-mile drive northeast of Nashville.

The motive remains a mystery.

“The trailer, containing bibles, had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then intentionally set on fire,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

”To uphold the integrity of the ongoing investigation, other specific details cannot be provided at this time.”

Investigators have not linked the fire to anything or anyone located in the area.

However, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church wrote in a Facebook post that cameras recorded a man “dropping off a trailer” to block the road to his church. The post has gotten over 15,000 reactions and comments as of early April 1.

“He then got out and set fire to an entire trailer full of Bibles right in front of our church,” Locke wrote.

“There was a lady that had driven through the night to get to our church and she was in the parking lot and was able to get the police officers here quickly, but it was quite the scene to wake up to.”

Easter services at the church were scheduled to begin just under five hours after the fire was discovered.

