Burning Man attendee dies after rushing into festival flames

A man rushed past layers of security officers into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival’s signature ceremony, suffering burns that left him dead just hours later.

Authorities are investigating the death of Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, who broke through a two-layer security perimeter during the Man Burn event in which a giant, wooden effigy is set ablaze.

Nevada’s Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen estimated that there was a crowd of about 50,000 people who were present when the festival’s crew of firefighters pulled Mitchell out of the blaze. He was airlifted to the UC Davis hospital burn centre in California, where he died on Sunday morning.

Burning Man 2017 in pictures

The sheriff said doctors confirmed Mitchell wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, but a toxicology report is pending.

"We don’t know if it was intentional on his part or if it was just kind of induced by drugs. We’re not sure of that yet," Allen said.

Burning Man said in a statement that they had cancelled burns through noon Sunday but would go ahead with the 8pm temple burn, another signature event that signals the end of the nine-day festival. More than 70,000 people are attending the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles (161km) north of Reno.

The Man is engulfed in flames as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for Burning Man

Organisers are also offering emotional support counselling on site, saying in a statement: "Now is a time for closeness, contact and community. Trauma needs processing. Promote calls, hugs, self-care, check-ins, and sleep."

The festival culminates with the burning of a towering 40-foot effigy made of wood, a symbol of rebirth, which usually happens the Saturday before the Labor Day holiday. It’s followed by the burning of a temple on Sunday before the festivities wrap up on Monday.

A Burning Man Ranger guards the inner perimeter around the effigy of "The Man" as it burns at the culmination of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada

Attendees have tried before to run into the flames while the man is burning and there have been reported injuries from people trying to get a piece of the spectacle as a token and going through the hot coals.

Allen said it’s a problem that the organisers have tried to contain by having their own rangers stage a human-chain to prevent people from getting to the fire. Allen said that this is the first time someone has got through like this and the only fatality that he’s aware of in his 15 years with the county.