After burning through 7 attorneys, Winter Park woman charged in 2020 suitcase killing slams the 8th

A Winter Park woman accused of taunting and slowly suffocating her boyfriend while he was zipped in a suitcase lashed out at her court-appointed attorney Friday — the latest of eight lawyers she has run through.

Sarah Boone, 46, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jorge Torres Jr. the night of Feb. 23, 2020. She pleaded not guilty — saying he ended up in the suitcase when they were playing hide-and-seek — and has been held in Orange County Jail without bond since early 2020.

“She has a nasty attitude and I do not trust her,” Boone told Circuit Court Judge Michael Kraynick about her lawyer, Patricia Cashman of Orlando. “I don’t understand what it is that she has against me.

“I have told her from day one that her snotty attitude was inappropriate. And I try very hard to bear with her and her attitude.”

But Cashman shot back at her client’s “false” allegations.

Cashman said, for example, that Boone walked out of two separate video teleconferences they held to discuss defense strategy since April, when she took on the case.

She also said Boone calls her from the jail repeatedly.

“She has lots of lists, lots of questions,” Cashman said. “I will take in the collect phone calls from her that are at my expense … [Florida’s state court system] doesn’t reimburse. But I think it’s important to give clients access to their attorneys.”

Cashman has plenty of company in encountering difficulties representing Boone. Previous attorneys appointed by the court to represent Boone have stated their frustrations about working with her.

“At this point, we’re at that impasse that if she walks out of every conference that I have with her, I’m not sure what that says about the attorney-client relationship,” Cashman said to the judge.

During the hearing, Boone handed Kraynick a manila envelope containing a 58-page letter with a list of concerns regarding Cashman and questions about the case.

Among those concerns: She wants to take a more active role in her defense and has urged Cashman several times to file a motion for a bond hearing. She also has requested her cellphone and medical records but hasn’t received them.

Boone added that she has “dumbed herself down” to talk and “coexist” with Cashman.

“I don’t just sit around and eat bonbons and watch soap operas all day,” she said. “I fully apply myself at all times. But she constantly wastes my time because she’s not going to explain anything to me … I really worry about having a fair trial at this point.”

In February 2020, Boone told Orange County investigators her boyfriend’s death inside the suitcase resulted from them drinking and playing hide-and-seek in the apartment they shared.

But investigators later found her cellphone videos that showed Torres trapped inside the suitcase on the floor and repeatedly yelling he could not breathe. Torres seemed to desperately try opening the suitcase as the video shows it shaking.

“Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me,” Boone replied as he struggled, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.

Boone later went to sleep and found Torres dead the next morning, according to authorities.

During the hearing, Boone called her criminal charges an “adventure” that God has given her and she’s not “the malicious murderer that everyone thinks that I am.”

Kraynick said he would review Boone’s letter after sharing it with prosecutors and Cashman. He said in the coming days he would either issue a ruling or schedule a hearing before trial to address Boone’s concerns.

Still, Boone stopped short of asking Kraynick to remove Cashman from her case.

“If you could just please let her know to just please be nice to me and have a welcoming attitude,” she said to the judge regarding Cashman.

State prosecutors made no comments about Boone’s criticisms of her attorney during the half-hour hearing.

Kraynick set a jury trial for Oct. 7 at the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando. State prosecutors and Cashman said the trial should last about five days.

