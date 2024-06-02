Burnet County emergency crews save people trapped on flooded road

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News’ top morning headlines from Sunday, June 2, 2024.

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 9 (Spicewood Fire Rescue) saved a group of people caught in a flooded roadway Friday evening.

The water rescue happened near FM 2147 East and County Road 401 North, emergency personnel shared on Facebook. Occupants in a vehicle traveling along FM 2147 East were swept down Flatrock Creek due to flooding conditions.

The Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 9 (Spicewood Fire Rescue) saved a group of people caught in a flooded roadway Friday evening. (Courtesy Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 9)

Officials said those occupants were able to escape the vehicle and make it safely to a dry spot. Crews used a drone capable of capturing thermal images to detect them and direct crews to their location.

Travis County Star Flight assisted in the rescue efforts, transporting the occupants to rescue crews on a nearby bank. Medics checked out the rescued residents before they were discharged and able to return safely home.

“It’s an honor and [privilege] to work along all the area agencies for such a successful outcome,” Spicewood Fire Rescue officials said in the post.

