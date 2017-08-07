Burn Survivor Embraces Her Life with Scars

Every day over 300 kids are treated in the E.R. for burn-related injuries. Alyssa was just two years old when she suffered 3rd-degree burns on 75 percent of her face. This tragic accident changed her life and she joins The Doctors to share her incredible story.

Watch: Burn Survivor's Strength Moves Others

When two-year-old Alyssa pulled a pan of hot butter down on her face, her family tried to wipe the butter off but the skin was coming off too. She was in a coma, lost her left eye and have had over 100 procedures from skin grafts to lip reconstruction.

But Alyssa has a very important message to share. "I remember being 13-years-old and just being like I'm tired of being so depressed and I'm tired of being sad and crying and wishing I was someone different. I just simply told myself that you have to get over it. There is nothing I can do about it." Alyssa feels like she was given a second chance, and she's choosing to live it freely. She says she wears her flaws like diamonds now.

Watch: Treating a Burn

What to do When Burned:

Soak the burn in regular water. It will cool the skin and alleviate some of the pain.

If you are wearing clothing that is smoldering, cool it by soaking it in water too. If the clothing is stuck, do not pull it off.

If the burn is oozing, cover with gauze then seek medical attention.

Do NOT: Put ice on a burn - it can delay healing or even make it worse!

Do NOT: Rub a burn. This will cause blistering.

Prevention Tips: