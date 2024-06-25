Burn scar flash flooding likely again starting Wednesday

It’s a hotter start to the week, but storms continue. Rain chances increase through the middle of the week, with burn scar flash flooding likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Fewer storms have developed Monday thanks to slightly drier air and a building area of high pressure directly over southern New Mexico, but what storms did form still dropped heavy rain. Flash flood warnings were in effect earlier for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon and Ruidoso burn scar areas. Temperatures were hotter this afternoon as well thanks to the area of high pressure. The high will continue to build over the state through Tuesday, when high temperatures will be even hotter. Scattered storms will again develop by the afternoon, favoring parts of southern and southwestern New Mexico, but isolated storms will be possible across the rest of the state. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, which could cause more flash flooding.

Another surge of monsoon moisture moves into New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure slides to the east. This will bring more widespread and numerous showers and storms both of these days. These storms will also be capable of heavy rainfall. Burn scar flash flooding is likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier air briefly returns on Friday. but more moisture gets drawn up into the state again this weekend. This will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms through at least early next week.

