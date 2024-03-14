The NYSDEC has announced the dates for the annual statewide ban on residential brush burning in New York, effective from March 16 to May 14.

Instituted since 2009, the ban aims to reduce the risk of wildland fires and protect communities during periods of elevated wildfire susceptibility, said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

With mild winter conditions leaving dormant vegetation exposed across much of New York state, the DEC warns of increased wildfire risk. Early fires in multiple counties have already been reported, largely due to debris burning spreading to grassy and wooded areas, according to the DEC.

Despite a notable decrease in spring fires since the ban's inception, open burning remains the primary cause of spring wildfires in New York, according to the DEC.

Exceptions for residential brush fires exist in towns with populations under 20,000 for most of the year but are prohibited during the peak wildfire season in spring.

Residents in designated "fire towns" are reminded that open burning is prohibited year-round without a permit from DEC. Violators face criminal and civil penalties, including a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.

For emergencies, reporting wildfires, or illegal activities on state lands, individuals can contact 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264). More fire safety information is available on DEC's FIREWISE New York webpage.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: When is the burn ban in New York state? DEC announces dates for 2024