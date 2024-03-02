Burn ban now in effect for Ohio; what it means

Spring brings the start of many things — including the state’s burn ban.

Ohio’s burn ban takes effect from March 1 and lasts through May.

The ban was first enacted around 70 years ago to protect property and the environment from fires that can get out of control quickly.

During spring, wildfire danger is high before plants have turned green, and in fall, fire danger is high due to abundant dry leaves and dead grass, according to a media release.

Warm, windy weather in both seasons also contributes to elevated fire risk.

It prohibits most open burning in unincorporated areas between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry offers these safety tips for burning debris outdoors:

Know current and future weather conditions; have tools and water on hand; and never leave a debris burn unattended.

Be informed about state and local burning regulations.

Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations.

Visit the Ohio Division of Forestry’s website and firewise.org for more information and tips on protecting your home and community.

Consider safe alternatives for debris disposal, such as composting.

If you choose to burn during unrestricted hours, use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator.

Remember: “Only you can prevent wildfires!”

Conducting open burns that violate Ohio’s wildfire prevention laws can result in third-degree misdemeanor charges, which carry penalties of up to $500 and 60 days of jail time per violation.







