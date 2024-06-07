Burn ban in effect in Martin, Indian River counties 'until further notice'

Martin County Fire Rescue on Friday announced a burn ban in the unincorporated portions of the county following dry conditions and lack of rain, the agency stated.

A burn ban has been in effect for Indian River County since May 7.

The bans, in effect until further notice, prohibits the burning of vegetation and yard trash, along with campfires, burn barrels and bonfires.

“The use of fireworks is also prohibited,” Martin County Fire Rescue stated.

Above-ground grills are allowed along as they are used away from wooded areas.

Florida Forest Service authorized burns are not impacted by the ban.

