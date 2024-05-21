Burn ban in effect in Highlands County

Related video: Homes saved, property destroyed in 318-acre Highlands County brush fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A burn ban is in effect in Highlands County due to weather conditions in the area, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

No burning of any kind is allowed without a Florida Forest Service Permit, the sheriff’s office said. This includes:

Burning of yard trash, vegetation, grass, lumber, trees, household paper products and debris

Bonfires, campfires, and outdoor fireplaces

Outdoor pyrotechnic displays

Open cook fires

Cooking on a contained gas or charcoal grill is allowed.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the burn ban applies to unincorporated Highlands County, including Lorida and Venus, the special districts of Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District and Spring Lake Improvement District, and the municipalities of Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring.

The ban is in effect until June 20. The Highlands County Fire Chief could terminate the ban sooner if conditions improve.

Violations of the ban carry a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 60 days in the county jail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.