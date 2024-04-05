In a pasture behind Charlotte Sports Park, under a cloud-streaked blue sky with a breeze breaking through the warm sun, it’s a perfect day to wrangle a Burmese python.

To McKayla Spencer’s right, in the shade of a palm tree, is a black storage container marked “Prohibited Reptile.” Spencer is the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator, and her earrings of coiled snakes are far from the only indicator that she is right in her element.

Her two colleagues with similar collared shirts also have similarly long titles. FWC Early Detection Rapid Response Coordinator Daniel Young pulls a white sack from the container with something thrashing inside. Meanwhile, FWC Interagency Python Management Coordinator Zac Chejanovski stands with a snake hook at the ready.

The creature Young dumps into the grass coils into a knot and regards her surroundings, perhaps unhappy to have her darkness interrupted by a bright spring sun. She is about than nine feet long, and her species has brought millions of years of evolution hunting prey in southeast Asia to the Florida wild. She is a Burmese Python, and state officials are worried more of her are slithering their way over to Florida’s southern Gulf Coast.

FWC has monitored reports of Burmese pythons in western Charlotte County, Lee County, and southern Sarasota County for nearly a decade. An FWC spokesperson said there is no strong indication that the Burmese pythons in Charlotte County result from migration from populations in South Florida. The agency suspects those outside the Everglades ecosystem are escaped or released captives.

Last year, FWC found four juvenile pythons in the area, a cause for concern that there may be a self-sustaining population.

FWC South Region Director Tom Reinert said his agency relies on public involvement to mitigate the problem.

“We found pythons in Charlotte County, and we want to get the word out to the citizens here to understand the gravity of this problem and how they can help us and because we feel like this might be a unique population, not an expansion,” Reinert said.

Spencer said the agency is still trying to determine if there is a breeding population in Southeast Florida.

“We have some evidence that there could be, but we have not found a breeding female or a female and her eggs. Usually, we want to get more of that data before we are more confident in saying: ‘Yes, we may have a breeding population right now,'” Spencer said.

Although they are listed as a “vulnerable species” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the snakes seem to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State.

Burmese Pythons are native to India, southern China, and the Malay Peninsula. Like many retirees, they are a nonnative species that thrive in South Florida’s warm, aquatic climate. Since introduced into the ecosystem, their numbers have steadily grown over the past few decades. Pythons are clustered in the Everglades region but have been spotted as far north as the Panhandle and Duval County.

Once they have nested here, it is hard to pry them out.

The average python removed by state authorities is about nine feet long, with the very largest measured at 20 feet. With their camouflage skin pattern that blends into the Florida bush and sharp, curved teeth meant to create for an inescapable grip on their prey, these constrictor snakes are Florida’s apex predators. They ambush and consume all manner of mammals, birds, and reptiles. Even gators.

The number one distinguisher of pythons from Florida’s natives is their size. Born two feet long, a medium-sized adult matches the largest of its slithering competitor species. Their patterns are also different than Florida’s homegrown Corn snakes and Brown water stakes – with a tan color and dark blots that resemble a giraffe.

Thousands of Burmese pythons are pulled from the wild every year. The ones who evade capture can wreak havoc on Florida’s natural ecosystem. Along with eating nearly every critter that hops, flies, or slides in the Everglades and causing a direct decline in mammal populations, Burmese pythons have also introduced a novel parasite, Pentastomida, into the ecosystem.

“It is a kind of crustacean parasite found in the lungs of snakes. When it hits enough loads in certain species of snakes, it can actually cause mortality,” Spencer said. "Unfortunately, we have evidence that shows Burmese pythons introduced this. It has spread to our native species of snakes, and the native species of snakes have further spread it.”

The state operates an exotic pet amnesty program to mitigate releases into the wild. Those with a predilection for the stranger side of animal companionship can contact state officials when things get out of hand, and the FWC said these animals would be transferred to other caretakers rather than killed.

The FWC’s priority is public engagement. The agency operates an Exotic Species hotline (888-IveGot1) and a website to report python sightings.

“Reports are very, very important for us,” Spencer said. “Those reports gave us the first indication that there was an ongoing issue in Charlotte County and surrounding areas.”

FWC also offers a class called Python Patrol, a free online course for Floridians who want to be prepared for their unlikely encounter with a slithering Biblical beast. The course would show participants how to identify pythons, report them to authorities, and, if necessary, kill them.

How does one humanly kill a giant snake? It takes more than just taking a shovel to it with your eyes closed. FWC follows a two-step method from American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines.

First, Spencer recommends using a mechanical tool, such as a captive bolt stunner, to cause death or immediate loss of consciousness. Reinert compares the captive bolt to a percussive blow to the snake’s head. This is followed by step two: pithing.

“Pithing is just using very fine tool that just helps make sure that you have destroyed the brain activity completely,” Reinert said. “We want to treat them humanely, and the AVMA has determined as the fastest and Beth best method to euthanize them without causing undue harm and stress.”

Chejanovski demonstrated the safest way to wrangle in a python. He uncoiled the snake with the curved end of his snake hook, ensuring a safe distance. Then, with the flat end of the hook, he pressed down firmly at the base of the snake’s neck before firmly grasping it with his gloved hand. Young took the other end of the creature – an ideal buddy team for snake handling. Pythons are constrictors, so keeping them on the ground and in your control is very important for the sanctity of your lungs.

The snake did not put up too much of a fight. In Chejanovski’s grasp, she flicked her tongue at onlookers, her dull, grey eyes still adjusting to the Sun. She may be resigned to her status on FWC’s equivalent of a Burmese python death row. The agency may hold on to capture snakes for study or demonstration purposes, but never for more than six months.

“These are wild animals, and we’re pulling over 2,000 pythons out of the wild a year,” Spencer said. "When we say there is no alternative, there are many reasons why we can’t send them back to their native environment, and there are no areas in captivity for 2,000 pythons.”

