Burma jails two Reuters journalists for seven years amid international outrage

Jeremy Hunt, the British Foreign Secretary, on Monday vowed to champion the cause of two Reuters journalists jailed for their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, in a case that has been denounced as a new low for press freedom in Burma.

A Burmese court sentenced Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, to seven years in prison for breaching a law on state secrets while they were investigating the mass murder of ten Rohingya men.

The Foreign Secretary added his protest to global condemnation of the ruling - the latest in a long series of human rights abuses in Burma to undermine the reputation of Nobel Peace laureate and civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Imprisoning journalists who write about inconvenient truths is an unconscionable blow to press freedom, and indeed everyone's freedom. Will be raising the extremely serious case of the two Reuters journalists on my forthcoming visit to Burma (Myanmar)”, Mr Hunt said on Twitter.

The two journalists had pleaded not guilty to violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. They protested that they were framed by police while investigating allegations of the massacre of a group of Rohingya men by the military.

As they were led to a police van in handcuffs after, Wa Lone shouted: “I have no fear. I have not done anything wrong. I believe in justice, democracy and freedom.”

Their sentencing falls just one week after the publication of a blistering report by a UN fact-finding mission that called for Burma’s top military generals to be investigated and prosecuted for genocide in Rakhine State, home of the Rohingya minority. Burma rejects the charges.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Burma’s civilian leader and former global human rights heroine, was singled out by UN investigators for failing to use her “moral authority” to stop the military’s extreme violence against the Rohingya, which has caused more than 700,000 to flee their homes.

Reuters journalist Wa Lone departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon

Monday’s conviction of the journalists seeking to expose military atrocities against the Muslim minority dealt another blow to hopes that her election to government after years of house arrest would herald an accelerated transition to full democracy from military rule.

Stephen Adler, editor-in-chief at Reuters, denounced the verdict as “a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere,” adding that the “false charges” had been designed to “silence their reporting and intimidate the press.”

In a statement, he added: “This is a major step backward in Myanmar’s transition to democracy, cannot be squared with the rule of law or freedom of speech, and must be corrected by the Myanmar government as a matter of urgency.”

The two journalists were arrested in December while reporting on the mass killing of ten Rohingya Muslim men in the village of Inn Din, Rakhine state, last September.

Burmese journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after being sentenced by a court to jail in Yangon