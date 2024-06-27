Burlington unveils sculpture in the Old North End, a monument to racial equity

A sculpture celebrating equity and inclusion was officially unveiled Wednesday at Dewey Park in the Old North End. Amid controversy about the size of the work and location within the community, the sculpture was installed this past week. City leaders and artists gathered June 26 to speak about and celebrate the artwork.

The installation, entitled "Embrace and Belonging," was designed by sculptor Ai Qiu Hopen, and features two vertical steel sheets, intricately cut with images of birds, symbolizing the Sankofa bird, Hopen said. The Sankofa is a popular symbol in Ghana, representing a need to reflect on the past to build a successful future.

Artist Ai Qiu Hopen speaks about the meaning of her sculpture "Embrace and Belonging" at its unveiling in Dewey Park, June 26, 2024.

"It cannot stand up without each other's support," Hopen said, explaining that the sculpture's design aims to evoke a sense of belonging, promoting true acceptance and unity within the community.

The installation is set on a 16-foot diameter circular concrete foundation and stands 18 feet high. The project was a cross-departmental collaborative effort with input and staff support from Burlington City Arts and Parks, Recreation and Waterfront.

Two children play around the new sculpture "Embrace and Belonging" in Dewey Park before its official unveiling June 26, 2024.

The intention and concept come in the wake of the social justice uprisings in 2020, leading the Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Office to envision a permanent tribute to the community's commitment to racial equity. It's the next step from the non-permanent Black Lives Matter street mural that was in the area.

Phet Keomanyvanh, interim director of the Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Office, called "Embrace and Belonging," the "first permanent structure representing equity in Burlington." She went on to say that the sculpture is not just art, but is a symbol representing the city's commitment to racial equity and an invitation for all to participate in a dialogue about inclusion and justice.

Cindi Wight, the director of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, said that during COVID-19, parks became a refuge in a challenging time of physical and mental health struggles. She said that racism is another mental health threat, and the department and the city are working toward equity, with public art like this sculpture being a part of that.

She also acknowledged that "systemic racism is how some parks were formed," and it's hard to know the history of them. A plaque near the monument recounts some known history about Dewey Park, specifically about the people of color and immigrants who lived around the park.

Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak and artist Ai Qiu Hopen join hands on the ceremonial giant scissors to cut the ribbon at the official unveiling of "Embrace and Belonging" June 26, 2024.

Besides city leaders, Burlington youth were welcomed at the podium to speak. Students from the Integrated Arts Academy across the street spoke about the meaning of the sculpture and learning from it. Youth leaders from the Burlington School District's Summer Racial Justice Academy recited a poem.

Students from the Integrated Arts Academy and peer leaders from the Burlington School District's Summer Racial Justice Academy read poems at the unveiling of "Embrace and Belonging," a new sculpture in Dewey Park representing equity and inclusion, on June 26, 2024.

The sculpture was initially met with contention

When the sculpture was pitched in 2022, it was met with questions and concerns from the public, many being residents of the Old North End.

City Councilor Melo Grant addressed these "controversies," admitting that there may have been some communication issues, specifically with an initial rendering showing the sculpture at a larger scale than it would be in reality, leading residents to be nervous.

Wight said that the project initially had a "fiery" reaction, but she appreciated the challenge. Wight said it made the team behind the sculpture consider public art and where it belongs.

