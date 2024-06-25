Burlington Township woman, 83, dies in Route 541 crash

BURLINGTON TWP. — An elderly township resident has died in a head-on collision here,

Rose Zampino, 83, was struck on Route 541 near Kelly Drive around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, police said.

Deadly highways: Teenager on bike, two motorists fatally injured in South Jersey crashes

Zampino, a New York City native, lived in Burlington Township for almost 60 years, her obituary says.

It describes her as a family-oriented mother, grandmother and great-grandother, a good listener, and a food pantry volunteer. Among other interests, she was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and her church softball team.

According to the obituary, "Some of her favorite sayings were 'A present is never a present without a bow' and 'Always look your best, because you never know when you’ll meet Prince Charming.'”

Zampino, who was driving westbound on the highway when the accident occurred, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police reported no injuries to the other driver.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Officer Sean Celia at scelia113@burltwppd.com or 609-386-2019.

Zampino was at least the second South Jersey resident to die in a traffic accident in recent days.

Galloway police said a motorcyclist, 59-year-old Joseph Stetser of Absecon, was fatally injured around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, June 23.

His motorcycle hit a guardrail off East Moss Mill Road near Sander Place, police said.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Officer Nicholas Stewart at 609-652-3705, extension 5107.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Rose Zampino fatally injured in head-on crash on Route 541