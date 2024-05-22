Burlington road work in Florence, Mansfield

WILLINGBORO — Road resurfacing work is started or will start soon on Burlington County highways in Mansfield, Florence, and Hainesport with completion times for the three projects ranging from one to two weeks, according to the county.

Pavement milling and overlay work began May 21 on 1.7-mile section of Burlington-Columbus Road, also known as County Route 543. The work will occur between CR 660 in Florence and CR 656 in Mansfield and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, work will begin on resurfacing a 0.7-mile section of Atlantic/New York Avenue, also known as County Route 690, near Route 206 South in Mansfield. It is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

Also on May 28, work will start on a section of Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road (CR 674) between Route 537 and Creek Road in Hainesport. That repaving work is expected to take about a week to complete.

Traffic will be maintained through all three work areas, but motorists using the roads will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.

The work on Burlington-Columbus Road and Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road is being performed by Black Rock Enterprises and is part of the county’s annual road resurfacing program.

A total of almost 37 miles of roadway in 14 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through a combination of New Jersey and county funding.

The Atlantic/New York Avenue repaving is being done by South State Inc. It is part of a separate resurfacing plan funded by the county.

