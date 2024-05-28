Burlington to revitalize Bank and Cherry streets, with outdoor spaces and grass plantings

The Burlington Department of Public Works is looking for community feedback on the reconstruction of Pine and St. Paul streets between Bank and Cherry streets, along with design ideas to revitalize Bank and Cherry.

The multi-year project is part of the Great Streets reinvestment into downtown. The project has already included the redesign of City Hall Park and the street and sidewalk work on St. Paul. The next steps are to reconnect Bank and Cherry, and then move into a redesign of both.

Public Works had a public meeting May 23, 2024, at City Hall to discuss the preliminary plans, and reach out to the community for feedback.

SE Group Senior Landscape Architect Patrick Olstad presents plans for the redesign of Cherry and Bank streets at the Contois Auditorium May 23, 2024.

Reconnecting Bank and Cherry streets

In 2023, the project was awarded $22 million from the United States Department of Transportation RAISE Grant. The grant includes money to support workforce development, such as safety training and equipment for workers, and support aid for childcare and transportation.

Additionally, then-Sen. Patrick Leahy procured $15 million in congressional funding for Cherry Street.

The first step of the project involves rebuilding the stretches of St. Paul and Pine streets between Cherry and Bank streets.

SE Group Senior Landscape Architect Patrick Olstad presented graphs and sketches of the preliminary design ideas for Bank and Cherry. They include two travel lanes with parallel parking on both sides of the street, with sidewalks and amenity zones on both sides.

Olstad said that creating outdoor spaces for tables that restaurants can utilize, along with benches, bike racks, trees, lampposts and trash cans, are all important factors to be included. Some blocks will also include grass planting for stormwater runoff.

Olstad stressed the project's commitment to enhance the character of downtown, by unifying the aesthetic with the rest of the city while giving Bank and Cherry streets their own character. They are looking for feedback on design elements such as bench colors, trash can shape and the integration of public art into the space.

One significant change they want to make on Bank Street is flush curbs. Often associated with European design, the sidewalks would become flush with the roadways. Olstad said this would allow Bank Street to become a "festival street" when needed, without worry of curbs being a hazard.

Residents at the meeting expressed concern for safety for visually impaired individuals who often use curbs as a differentiator between sidewalk and street. Olstad said they have taken that into account, with proper crosswalk equipment and other accessibility considerations.

Public Works welcomes feedback before the design development phase begins in June, likely spanning until October. Groundbreaking on Cherry Street would happen first, with a projected start date in 2026. The following year, work on Bank Street would begin.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington VT plan for Bank, Cherry streets; outdoor seating possible