Burlington Public Works warns residents to move cars in preparation for street sweeping

Burlington Public Works is beginning its 2024 Clean Sweep April 24, a weeklong street sweeping event that will take place across the city.

Streets will be swept by zone. For most zones, this means no street parking for vehicles from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on your night of sweeping. For those in Zone F, this applies from midnight to 6 a.m.

Cars left on the street may be subject to a $75 ticket and $75 tow fee. Free parking is available in the Downtown Garage and Marketplace Garage on your night of sweeping from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The city also asks that other items in the street, like trash bins or basketball hoops, be moved on those nights.

Clean Sweep zones

Streets will be swept on the following dates:

Zone A - New North End (East-Side) – Wednesday, April 24.

Zone B & H - New North End (West-Side) – Thursday, April 25.

Zone F - Downtown – Sunday, April 28 (begins at midnight on April 29).

Zone G - Old North End – Monday, April 29.

Zone D - Hill Section – Tuesday, April 30.

Zone E - University Area – Wednesday, May 1.

Zone C - South End – Thursday, May 2.

If you are unclear about what zone you are in, an interactive map of the zones can be found here.

Plan to move your vehicle accordingly. If you see the street sweeper pass that night, it may sweep the same street more than once, so refrain from moving your vehicle back on the streets until the following morning. The city also advises to travel safe on nights of sweeping, as the large vehicles will be traveling close to the curb.

Why Clean Sweep?

Keeping streets clean is more than just removing unsightly trash from neighborhoods. Debris that ends up in the street − garbage, organic matter, pollutants − often migrate to other areas.

Drains can become clogged and not operate properly when a storm comes through, leading to flooded streets and poor runoff. Water mixed with potential pollutants can then run into Lake Champlain or the Winooski River, affecting lake health and subsequently human health. Flooded streets can also damage infrastructure.

Debris in the road can also be a safety concern in terms of vehicle safety. A flying trash bag or glass bottle can potentially distract drivers or damage cars.

Removing these materials will heed a healthier and safer environment for plants, animals and Vermonters.

Sydney P. Hakes is the Burlington city reporter. Contact her at SHakes@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington VT street sweeping to start. What it means for parking