Burlington police identify suspects in threatening call made against middle school

Burlington police identified a few suspects in connection to the threatening phone call made against the middle school on Friday saying there is no threat at this time.

Police and school officials were made aware of threats made against Marshall Simonds Middle School around 2:55 p.m. on Friday, police say. An anonymous caller threatened to harm at the school on Tuesday, May 28.

But, Monday night police announced, “there is no credible or ongoing threat to the middle school community at this time.”

Officers will increase the security at all the Burlington schools Tuesday morning to ‘provide peace of mind’ for the community, the police department wrote on Facebook.

As the investigation continues, the school department will continue to receive necessary updates from the police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

