Burlington filling this empty Bed Bath and Beyond location in Monmouth County

EATONTOWN - Discount retailer Burlington is getting ready to set up shop at the former Bed Bath & Beyond store on Route 36.

A sign is stretched across the store’s window says Burlington is “Coming Soon.” The store's opening date is Oct. 18, according to Burlington's website.

"We are thrilled to open a new Burlington store in the Eatontown community this fall, offering residents our everyday low prices on a wide assortment of brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home," a spokesperson said in a recent statement to What's Going There.

An off-price discounter, Burlington sells brand-name women's apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, baby items, home décor, gifts and pet products.

The retailer has stores in Hazlet, Ocean Township, Howell, Brick, Toms River and Freehold Township.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the big box retailer of housewares and home accessories began to unravel, before it declared bankruptcy in early 2023. The company, which also owned Harmon Face Values and buybuy Baby, closed all of its stores.

Other retailers have picked up their spots, often located in prime shopping centers. For instance, Nordstrom Rack said it will open a store at Manalapan Commons on Route 9. Ross Dress for Less is coming to a former Bed Bath & Beyond spot on Route 70 at Chambers Bridge Road in Brick and to the former buybuy Baby store on Route 36 in West Long Branch.

