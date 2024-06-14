Burlington City man guilty of murder of Takwail Bailey

CAMDEN - A jury has convicted a Burlington City man of murder in connection with a November 2021 shooting here.

Lesure Funari, 25, was accused of shooting Takwail Bailey, 29, on the 1000 block of Lois Avenue in Camden in November 2021.

A jury found Funari guilty on June 6 of murder and weapons offenses, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

At a pretrial hearing in January 2022, a prosecutor said a gunman waited in a vehicle for about 20 minutes, then shot Bailey when he arrived outside an apartment building around 10:30 p.m.

Ashley Allen homicide: Eric Seddens gets long prison term for killing the mother of his child

Surveillance video showed Funari walking from a vehicle to a parking lot, where he shot Bailey multiple times around 10:30 p.m., the prosecutor's office said.

Funari fled in the vehicle, which was tracked on video after leaving the Cramer Hill neighborhood.

Funari is to be sentenced Aug. 23.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Lesure Funari was accused of fatally shooting Camden man in 2021