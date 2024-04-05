What Burlington businesses will be closed during the total solar eclipse April 8?

With the mayhem-filled Monday of the total solar eclipse approaching, Burlington is getting ready for the influx of travelers coming to see the show in the sky. For many Burlington businesses, this is the making of an economically successful weekend.

Downtown restaurants have had reservations booked out months in advance, and local shops are staffed up and ready for the influx of shoppers. However, not all businesses will be taking advantage of the crowds of visitors Monday. Citing the anticipated troubles with road travel and employees having to traverse those roads, some businesses and state offices announced they won't be open April 8.

Here's the current list of Burlington-area closures. Information about travel and parking can be found here.

A sign on Church Street in Burlington on March 22, 2024 advertises the multi-day city-wide celebration of the solar eclipse - called Obscura BTV. A variety of activities and events will happen all across the city between April 6 and April 8 to coincide with Burlington being one of the cities to experience a total solar eclipse.

What businesses will be closed April 8

City Market / Onion River Co-op. Closed all day April 8.

Chittenden Solid Waste District offices. Due to an influx of visitors and traffic, all Chittenden Solid Waste District offices will be closed April 8. This includes the Organics Recycling Facility, Administrative Office (employees will work remotely to answer phone calls) and all Drop Off Centers.

Vermont courthouses. Courthouses in the following counties in the northern part of the state will be physically closed to the public April 8: Chittenden; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orleans; Caledonia; Essex and Washington.

Ethan Allen Homestead Park. Vehicle access to the Ethan Allen Homestead Park will be closed April 8 due to the closure of Route 127. You may still access the park via foot or bike using the Rte. 127 bike path, with trailheads in the Old North End and the New North End.

Standing Stone Wines. The wine bar and bottle shop will be closed all day April 8.

Businesses with reduced hours April 8

Other Vermont courthouses. Courthouses in the remaining counties will be open to the public April 8 except between 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. when all courts will be closed: Addison; Orange, Windsor, Rutland, Bennington and Windham.

Many businesses will be closing for a short period of time during the total eclipse. Black Cap Coffee and Bakery on Church Street will close for a 45-minute period during the eclipse. During this time employees will be able to head outside and enjoy the spectacle.

