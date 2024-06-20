Burkina Faso junta leader denies reports of army mutiny

(Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military leader Ibrahim Traore appeared on national TV on Thursday to deny reports of mutiny within the army following an attack by al Qaeda-linked insurgents that killed over 100 soldiers near the border with Niger.

Commenting for the first time since the attack, Traore did not address a claim by an al Qaeda-linked group that it carried out the attack, but said Burkina Faso had launched an operation after the attack, and sent reinforcement troops.

Some media outlets and activists had been speculating about whether Traore was safe after gunfire was heard close to the presidency, and a rocket shell fell near state-run RTB Television's headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou on June 12.

"It's absolutely not the case. We are here," Traore told people gathered in front of RTB's headquarters, denying mutiny allegations. "The incident happened while we were at the council of ministers."

He said a rocket was launched into RTB's courtyard by mistake by those who were there to protect the TV channel's staff, adding that nobody died although some were injured.

A day before that incident, the West African Sahel nation's army suffered one of the deadliest attacks in Mansila area. Responsibility for that attack was claimed by Al Qaeda affiliate Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) group.

The SITE Intelligence Group quoted a JNIM statement as saying that "fighters stormed a military post in the town, where they killed 107 soldiers and took control of the site".

