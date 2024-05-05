Burke County teen killed after driving into a tree with her dad in the car: NCSHP

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenage girl has died after she drove off the road and into a tree, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials responded to Henry River Road near Rudisill Street.

Savannah Marie Green, 16, was driving north in a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 on Henry River Road when she drove off the right side of the road, into an embankment and hit a tree.

Green was taken to a local medical center in Winston Salem where she later died, officials said. Her father, 42, was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the collision. Henry River Road was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.

