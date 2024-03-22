Burke County man arrested for allegedly stealing instruments from church: Sheriff

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Burke County man was arrested March 18 for stealing musical instruments from a church, deputies say.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the pastor at First Baptist Icard church on U.S. 70 SW told deputies that someone had broken into the building March 16 and stole various items from the sanctuary. Two days later, investigators determined through surveillance footage that the suspect had made two separate trips and changed clothes between them.

Later that afternoon, Burke authorities responded to the 3500 block of Icard Rhodhiss Road in reference to what they say was an unrelated call. While on scene, detectives received information that the suspect and stolen property from the church were most likely within the residence. Prior to entering, an occupant allegedly advised that the suspect was fleeing the home.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Eric Harlan Queen of Connelly Springs. Upon execution of a search warrant, investigators reportedly found multiple items reported stolen from the church were in bedroom said belong to Queen. Multiple items of evidence inside the residence also linked the suspect to additional breaking and entering and larcenies in the area.

Later that evening, Queen returned to the residence. Deputies responded, and they said Queen turned himself over to deputies with no further incident.

Queen was charged with felony breaking and entering to a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods. The stolen property was returned to the pastor of First Baptist Icard. He also had an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor unlawful use of game land access area.

Queen received a total bond of $30,500, and was in court Thursday.

