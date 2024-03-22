Burke Co. residents speak out after two juvenile inmates escaped and caught

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents are speaking out after two juvenile inmates escaped out of a transport truck causing a manhunt for several hours.

According to the authorities, Brandon Davis, 14, and Corinthian Newton, 15, had previous charges of burglary and possession of a firearm.

Courtesy of Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Burke County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Davis and Newton are now currently being held at the Burke County jail.

ORIGINAL STORY ON WJBF | Juvenile inmates CAUGHT in Burke County on Knight Road

Residents say it’s been a scary day for those who live in this are and are surprised the inmates are so young, and they add that this incident is unfortunate.

“Well, I have a lady that actually rents from me, and she’s a widow. I told her to stay inside and lock the doors. Get your gun. If your dog starts barking, look out. Use if you have to… only if you have to,” says one landlord who rents out where the manhunt was happening.

After a four hour search, with roads blocked and school bus routes being suspended, deputies say the teenagers escaped while being transported from a court case in Bulloch County to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Augusta.

Authorities say one of them was able to dive thru the partition of the transport truck causing the driver, Jenkins County Deputy Milo Perry, to pull over near Knight Road and wrestle the teenagers.

According to authorities, the inmates were able to take Deputy Perry’s gun, hit him with it, and knock him unconscious.

Authorities say the juveniles were caught by bloodhounds near Ponderosa Road in a storage container around 5 P.M.

“Well, it’s scary. It’s very scary because I live right there on Knight Road. My husband and son were both there along with all of my neighbors. I was in Augusta, so I’ve been rather frightened trying to get home,” says Ramona Martin, who lives nearby.

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Aramark work together to continue the In2Work Program

Residents say there is no surprise that crime like this happening in the area, but it’s not often it comes juveniles.

“I kind of started crying because you know that’s a hard thing to see them waste their life. I told my boys, ‘You know, if you did anything wrong, you know I visit you, but when you do wrong, you gotta suffer the consequences.’ To see these children doing this, it’s heartbreaking,” says a resident.

“They’re just babies. They are just babies, and it all starts at home. We’re the parents, you know. They need discipline. They need to learn respect, and they don’t have that,” says Martin.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Perry was treated at the hospital and has since been released, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities state that Highway 56 near where everything took place is now back open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.