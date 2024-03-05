Burkburnett man serving probation for child endangerment is accused of child murder

Burkburnett police say a 20-year-old father was "engrossed in video games" while his baby daughter drowned in a bathtub in May last year.

Justin Ray Kidwell of Burkburnett was being held Monday in the Wichita County Detention Center on a murder charge in connection with the child's death, according to online jail records. The recommended bail is $500,000.

Kidwell pleaded guilty to abandoning or endangering a child in December 2022 in connection with an incident involving a child unrelated to him, court documents show.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

On Monday, Burkburnett police announced Kidwell had been arrested in connection with his 8-month-old daughter's drowning death.

On May 14, Burkburnett police and firefighters responded to a distress call about an unresponsive infant in the 200 block of Avenue B, according to allegations in the media release. They found the child was deceased after being taken from a bathtub.

Burk police and Texas Rangers thoroughly investigated and determined the baby was left unattended with the water running in the bathtub and died in a heartbreaking incident, according allegations in to the media release.

A forensic examination of electronic devices — notably the father's computer — revealed a timeline that indicated Kidwell was playing computer games and left the child unsupervised, according to allegations in the media release.

On Monday, Burk police and Texas Rangers served a warrant for murder and arrested Kidwell.

"This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of parental supervision, particularly when it comes to the safety and well-being of our children," Burk officials said in the media release.

Members of the Burkburnett Police Department extended their deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends and urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant.

Kidwell was placed on three years of probation Dec. 8, 2022, for abandoning or endangering a child as part of a plea bargain, court records show. A little girl consumed a THC edible in the area of her car seat in the backseat of a vehicle. He was not the biological father of the child, who was his girlfriend's.

Eighty-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard delayed convicting Kidwell, allowing him the opportunity to avoid a conviction if he successfully served his probation.

But the Wichita County District Attorney's Office is asking the judge to proceed with the conviction, alleging Kidwell violated his probation, according to a motion the DA's Office filed June 5.

The alleged violations include failing to hold a job, report to his probation officer in February 2023, stay within Wichita County limits and pay a $500 fine and various fees.

Kidwell was arrested June 9 in connection with the DA's motion and has been free on a $75,000 bond since June 10, according to online jail and court records.

