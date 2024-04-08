Burj Khalifa height: Get to know the record-breaking Dubai skyscraper
The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but exactly how tall is the Dubai skyscraper?
The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but exactly how tall is the Dubai skyscraper?
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Spotify is rolling out a beta feature called AI Playlists that uses prompts to create playlists.
Apple's AirPods Pro (second-generation) are $60 off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $190. The AirPods Pro normally cost $250. They come with active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and personalized spatial audio.
Mahbod Moghadam, the controversial, never-boring co-founder of Genius and Everipedia, as well as an angel investor, passed away last month at age 41 owing to “complications from a recurring brain tumor,” according to a post attributed to his family and published on Genius. The startup world appears to have caught wind of his passing just this weekend, with numerous tributes springing up on the X platform, including by former TechCrunch writer-turned-investor Josh Constine, who once interviewed Moghadam and his founders at Genius when the company was still in its relative infancy and called Rap Genius. One of those recent efforts was HellaDoge, a short-lived social media platform that offered to pay its users dogecoin for contributing dogecoin-related content for the benefit of the rest of the platform’s users.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
A decade has now passed since Meta (née Facebook) announced plans to acquire the startup for $2 billion. A decade after the deal was announced, it’s safe to say that the VR headset hasn’t changed the world we live in. “Immersive gaming will be the first, and Oculus already has big plans here that won't be changing and we hope to accelerate,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.
'Like nothing I've ever seen or used before!' says one fan. 'I'm a smoker and all I drink is coffee ... After one use I saw results.'
Paramount has reportedly entered into exclusive merger talks with David Ellison's Skydance Media. IAC chairman and Fox founder Barry Diller says the timing couldn't be worse.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
It’s cheaper upfront to buy a house than to build one, but repairs and insurance costs could add up over time. Discover whether it’s better to build or buy a house.
What's the most expensive car in the world in 2024? That depends. Do you include classics sold at auction or just new cars? Here's the answer either way.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
No surprise: NFL owners are doing quite well financially.
Full Glass Wine, a brand acquisition management startup that specializes in acquiring wine marketplaces, has raised a $14 million Series A round to continue acquiring DTC (direct-to-consumer) wine marketplaces, aiming to lead the DTC wine market. Full Glass Wine recently acquired Bright Cellars, a subscription-based wine service provider in Wisconsin, for an undisclosed price. Previous acquisitions include Winc, a DTC wine platform that offers personalized recommendations and a subscription service, in June 2023; and Wine Insiders, a marketplace that curates a selection of high-quality wines from around the world at accessible prices, in October 2023.
A few years ago, Darren Shimkus, ex-president of Udemy, had a conversation with Dennis Yang about skills building. Shimkus was of the belief that building skills in the corporate sector was a difficult, but not intractable, challenge -- one that could perhaps be solved with the right technology. "At Udemy, Yang and I solved the 'access' problem to learning -- anyone at any company can find great video content on the skills they want to pick up," Shimkus told TechCrunch.