Burgum debates CNN host over characterization of Biden ‘dictatorship’

What makes "a dictator" an actual "dictator"?

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum jousted with CNN host Kaitlan Collins over that concept Sunday in discussing his repeated use of the word "dictatorship" to described President Joe Biden's administration. Burgum, who is considered one of the most likely choices to become the running mate of presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump, defended his usage.

"He is bypassing the other two branches of government to push an ideological view, whether it's on economics or whether it's on climate extremism," Burgum said to Collins on "State of the Union" in complaining about some of the things the president has done, as well as some of the things he has not done when it comes to immigration.

Collins pushed back on that language.

"You don't like his executive orders and you don't like his policies," she said. "I understand that. I don't think anyone expects the Republican governor to agree with President Biden on that. But that's not a dictatorship."

Burgum defended his phrasing, saying that by doing certain things via executive action, Biden was "ignoring the other branches of government."

"Well, I counted," Collins said. "Trump signed 220 executive orders when he was in office. President Biden so far has only signed 139, the same time span."

Collins also asked Burgum, who has appeared frequently on Sunday morning news shows in recent shows, what he might bring to the ticket should Trump pick him to be his running mate.

Burgum said regardless of which person he selects, Trump is in a position to make his choice from a position of strength, as opposed to someone who needs help drawing certain sections of the electorate.

"With President Trump right now," Burgum said, "where he is with Hispanics, with blacks, with people under age 30 and with independents, I mean, he's very strong across the board. So he can pick someone that you can focus on, like, hey, let's get someone who get stuff done. Let's get someone who helps him govern."