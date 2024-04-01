Robbery under investigation at Rocky Hill gas station

Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Rocky Hill.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Cromwell Avenue, according to Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan of the Rocky Hill Police Department.

No arrests have been made, Foss-Rugan said.

The incident is being investigated by the Rocky Hill Police Department’s Detective Division.

No additional details have been released.

Police early Monday had initially said a burglary was reported at the gas station before later saying it was considered a robbery.