Burglary suspects arrested after driver attempted to ram deputies with vehicle: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A felony burglary suspect was arrested after he attempted to ram deputies with his vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said on Wednesday.

Around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, HCSO deputies and K9 units attempted to arrest Dylan Airhart, 25, near Nundy Avenue and Highway 41 South for occupied burglary and felony theft charges, officials said.

HCSO said Airhart fled from the scene and after the sheriff’s office Street Crimes Unit deployed stop sticks, Airhart intentionally drove off the road and tried to run over deputies.

With the help of Florida Highway Patrol, officials used a PIT maneuver to flip Airhart’s vehicle on its side and arrested Airhart, as well as Victoria Ramey, 20, who was in the passenger seat.

Airhart is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon x5

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with intent to commit a felony with a weapon

Burglary of an occupied dwelling

Felony petit theft

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated fleeing to elude x2

Driving while license revoked – habitual offender

Possession of a controlled substance

Ramey is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of five or more personal identification of another.

“I am incredibly grateful that no one was injured in this dangerous situation. The suspect’s reckless attempts to run over our deputies were horrifying and unacceptable, and we will not tolerate these types of actions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am deeply thankful for the collaboration with Florida Highway Patrol, whose assistance was vital in arresting this dangerous individual.”

HCSO said no law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

