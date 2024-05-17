Burglary suspect wanted by Pittsburgh police

Police are looking for a suspect after a burglary in Homewood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Upland Street just after 2 a.m. for a burglary in progress call. A male suspect fled on foot out the back.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him. A Channel 11 photographer captured images of police searching an area outside a business.

Officials did not say if the burglar got away with anything.

The investigation is ongoing.

