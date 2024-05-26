Burglary Ring Jams Wi-Fi to Knock Out Security Systems
A suspected international burglary ring is accused of using new high-tech devices to conduct surveillance on pricey houses. A police search of their car found cameras that had been camouflaged with leaves. Police say the hidden cameras were secretly positioned outside homes so that the suspects would know when the homeowners had left. In a related incident, authorities retrieved a Wi-Fi jammer used to knock out home security systems such as Ring cameras.