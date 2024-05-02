Burglary reported, items stolen and other reports

May 2—Police received a report at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday of a burglary at 333 E. Third St. The break-in was believed to have occurred between 3 and 4 p.m. Drills and chargers were missing.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at 601 Broadway in Hartland.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report of a scam at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday at 61448 Freeborn County Road 46 in Alden. The scam involved redoing a driveway for over $17,000.

Car fire reported

A car was reported on fire at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street. The vehicle reportedly lost power and then caught fire on the roadway.

Utility trailer stolen

A utility trailer was reported stolen at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday at 703 Algon St. The theft was believed to have taken place sometime between Monday and Wednesday in the morning.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1410 Fountain St.

BB gun taken

Police received a report at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday of a BB gun that was taken on Monday at 1721 W. Main St. A theft of a Milwaukee Impact driver was also missing.