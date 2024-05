May 10—Deputies received a report at 1:23 p.m. Thursday of a house that was burglarized at 307 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report at 12:23 p.m. Thursday of a dog bite that had occurred at 23722 885th Ave. in Oakland on Tuesday.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Thomas Ray Fuentez-Aase, 39, on local warrants at 4:03 p.m. Thursday at 918 Valley Ave.