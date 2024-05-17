Burglary, fire closes popular coffee shop in Pierce County. Here’s what we know so far

One of Anthem Coffee’s locations will be closed until further notice.

A man broke in and set a fire at the Sunrise Medical location Wednesday night, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss told The News Tribune Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:55 p.m., Moss said. A fire alarm went off three minutes before that. The coffee shop at 11102 Sunrise Blvd. E. Suite 111 in South Hill did not burn down.

Deputies found fire damage behind a counter, and money from a register was stolen, Moss said.

Anthem Coffee co-founder Bryan Reynolds told The News Tribune Thursday the coffee shop was soaking wet from the fire sprinklers when he arrived at the scene. It might take two to three months for the shop to reopen, he said.

Reynolds said the suspect may be in his late teens or early 20s, and that Wednesday was not the first time the suspect broke in. The suspect also took money from the coffee shop Monday evening, he said. Reynolds said he knew it was the same person because of the attire the suspect wore, but he does not know the suspect’s identity.

He said the suspect took about $400 total in cash. Reynolds said the suspect wore a black hoodie with a red Puma logo across the front on Wednesday and Monday. On Wednesday he wore pants, and on Monday he wore shorts.

Reynolds said he was thankful no one was hurt or injured.

Moss said the suspect is still at large.

