Burglary conviction leads to 15-year prison term for Winchester man

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man who used a police scanner in a failed bid to avoid being linked to a house burglary has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A Randolph Circuit Court jury on March 5 found Andrew L. Ellis, 33, guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted theft and unlawful use of a police radio.

The jury also found that Ellis — with prior convictions for crimes including dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of meth — was a habitual offender.

Ellis and a co-defendant, William S. Clarkson Jr. of Greenwood, were arrested by Winchester police in February 2023 after allegedly breaking into a house in the 800 block of Short Street.

An officer reported when he arrested Ellis at the scene, the Winchester man had "a radio that had the Randolph County Law Enforcement frequency."

"While I was communicating with dispatch, my radio traffic was being heard from the radio that Ellis had," the officer wrote.

Judge Jay Toney last week gave Ellis an eight-year sentence for the burglary-related convictions, and added nine years — seven years of incarceration followed by two years on probation — as the habitual offender penalty.

Clarkson, 41, is set to stand trial June 3 on the same charges stemming from the break-in.

In other crime news:

Domestic battery: A Muncie man has been accused of cutting a female acquaintance with a pocket knife.

Brock A. Smith, 33, was charged last week in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with domestic battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both Level 3 felonies carrying up to six years in prison, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to court documents, the woman suffered a wound on her left hand during a Feb. 3 disturbance at a home on West Eighth Street.

An initial hearing in the case is set for April 1.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: House burglary results in 15-year prison term for Winchester man