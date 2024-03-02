Burglars steal $35.8K in jewelry, clothing from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two burglars stole jewelry, accessories, and clothes worth thousands of dollars from a Canarsie home in February, authorities report.

The bandits walked to the back of a home near Avenue J and East 87 Street and broke into the residence using a crowbar, according to the NYPD.

While the homeowners were not home, the men stole various items with a total value of approximately $35,800, authorities said.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black sedan, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

