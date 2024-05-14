Burglars ram car into Dover dealership, trying to steal a Dodge Hellcat: police

Two burglars wanted to steal a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat from the showroom of a car dealership in Dover Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

They broke into a Chevrolet Camaro in the parking lot of Thornton Automotive Dover and used it to ram the front doors of the business, a news release states.

Northern York County Regional Police are looking to identify two burglars who tried to steal a 2016 Dodge Hellcat from a car dealership in Dover Township.

But the burglars' plans to steal the Hellcat were thwarted when the Camaro became stuck on the front stairs and doorway of the showroom.

Police investigated the burglary around 3:52 a.m. Monday at the dealership in the 3800 block of Carlisle Road, a news release states.

The burglars ran off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information may contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Burglars ram car into Dover PA dealership in attempt to steal Hellcat