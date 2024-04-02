Burglars held at gunpoint by Merced homeowner, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two burglars were held at gunpoint by a Merced homeowner until authorities arrived Saturday evening, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Mission Avenue in Merced for a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, responding units reported finding two suspects being held at gunpoint by the owner of the property, who is a Merced County CCW permit holder.

Investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was stuck in a ditch with several items belonging to the homeowner’s deceased mother.

Deputies identified both suspects as Della Almanza and Jake Bailey, and say they were booked under suspicion of burglary and several other warrants.

