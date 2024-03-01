Burglars fled Evesham gun shop with weapons, ammunition: Police

EVESHAM — Police are seeking four men who smashed through the glass door of a gun shop here, then fled with multiple weapons and ammunition.

The masked burglars struck around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Urban Tactical Firearms in the Plaza 70 shopping center.

A surveillance video shows one of the black-clad men failing to break the glass door with a hammer. He steps back and an accomplice appears to swing something that smashes the glass.

The men then duck down to enter quickly through the lower part of the shattered door.

A surveillance video shows four burglars outside Urban Tactical Firearms in Evesham around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2024.

Police officers responded to an alarm at the business, but the intruders had fled in a white Hyundai sedan.

The statement did not detail the number or type of guns that had been stolen.

A store representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116, or at the confidential tip line, 856-983-4699.

Tips also can be emailed to KennedyS@eveshampd.org.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Video shows burglars smashing Evesham shop's glass door Monday a.m.