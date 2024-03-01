Burglars fled Evesham gun shop with weapons, ammunition: Police
EVESHAM — Police are seeking four men who smashed through the glass door of a gun shop here, then fled with multiple weapons and ammunition.
The masked burglars struck around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Urban Tactical Firearms in the Plaza 70 shopping center.
A surveillance video shows one of the black-clad men failing to break the glass door with a hammer. He steps back and an accomplice appears to swing something that smashes the glass.
The men then duck down to enter quickly through the lower part of the shattered door.
Police officers responded to an alarm at the business, but the intruders had fled in a white Hyundai sedan.
The statement did not detail the number or type of guns that had been stolen.
A store representative could not be reached for immediate comment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116, or at the confidential tip line, 856-983-4699.
Tips also can be emailed to KennedyS@eveshampd.org.
Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.
This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Video shows burglars smashing Evesham shop's glass door Monday a.m.